Goa MLA Carlose Almeida falls unconscious, rushed to hospital

Representation pic

Goa BJP legislator Carlose Almeida was rushed to a hospital after he fell unconscious at his home in Vasco near here this morning, a family member said. Almeida, 54, is a two-term MLA from the Vasco constituency, located about 45 kms from here.

"He fell unconscious at home following which he was taken to a private hospital. He regained consciousness at the hospital but is expected to be kept under observation for the next 48 hours," the MLA's family member said.

When contacted, the hospital management said the legislator was admitted there but refused to divulge any further information about his health. Almeida is the chairman of the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited, which runs the public transport services in Goa.

