Police arrests 70-year-old man for molesting a woman in Goa

crime

The person accused of the crime was arrested immediately and is, presently, lodged in judicial custody in Colvale jail

The Goa Police here on Thursday arrested a 70 years-old man accused of allegedly molesting a woman and assaulting her friend.

The accused identified as Agnelo is a resident of Gauravado in Calangute, Goa.

"One complaint was received from a lady residing at Gauravado, Calangute that the accused person grabbed her hand and forcefully tried to hug her. The lady rescued herself and later her friend went to confront with the accused when even her friend was assaulted with a knife causing him injury," said Inspector Jivba Dalvi.

The Police registered an offence under Sections 354 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code.

The person accused of the crime was arrested immediately and is, presently, lodged in judicial custody in Colvale jail.

Further investigation is still under progress.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever