Goa Police nab couple wanted in robbery-cum-murder case at Udupi

crime

Both the accused persons are wanted in Udupi Town and have been charged under sections 392, 302, 397 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Representational image

Panaji: In a very swift operation, Old Goa police have arrested a couple wanted for murder and robbery case at Udupi town in Karnataka on Tuesday. Jivba Dalvi, the Police Inspector said, "We had received information from Udupi town police station that two suspects after committing robbery and murder of an aged lady in Udupi are suspected to be around Old Goa."

Accordingly, based on the photographs and the call details, a police team led by PI Dalvi zeroed in on the accused persons at St. Cruz and after serious efforts succeeded in nabbing them. Both the accused persons are wanted in Udupi Town and have been charged under sections 392, 302, 397 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Dalvi informed, "The couple had a very simple modus operandi of approaching a senior citizen for rent to stay and after gaining the trust of the old citizen they used to rob the house and flee away. There are chances of them being involved in other crimes too. Both the accused persons are identified as Amrish (30) and Rashida (26) from Dharwad." Currently, both the accused persons are in the lockup and Karnataka police staff would come to take their custody.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates