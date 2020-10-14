Goa: Teen forced to drink disinfectant, Opposition slams BJP govt

The Leader of Opposition in Goa Digambar Kamat on Wednesday demanded immediate trackdown of two people who forced an 18-year-old woman to drink liquid disinfectant in Guirdolim village on Tuesday.

Even as the victim is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in South Goa's Margao town, Kamat said that the incident highlighted the lack of safety of women in BJP-ruled Goa.

"This is yet another incident which shows that law and order in the state has failed. Two men forced a young girl to drink a disinfectant liquid on a public road in Guirdolim village and they are still at large. It is a shame," Kamat said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"The issue of safety of women in BJP-ruled states is evident in light of what has happened in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a young girl was raped and killed. In Goa too, the administration is not taking crimes against women seriously. The police lethargy in this case proves it," the former chief minister said.

Officials attached to the Maina Curtorim police station, meanwhile, have recorded the statement of the victim.

"We have taken the statement of the victim and are conducting enquiries related to the whereabouts of the accused," a South Goa district police official said.

