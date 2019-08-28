Search

Goa to get 50 electric buses under Green Transport scheme by November

Published: Aug 28, 2019, 15:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Almeida said that the 50 buses will operate on a public-private partnership basis. The electric buses will be seen plying on the roads of Goa by November

On Wednesday, Carlos Almeida, Chairman of the Kadamba Transport Corporation said that Goa's state transport corporation will get 50 electric buses as part of the central government's initiative, which aims to promote eco-friendly public transportation across the country.

Almeida said that the 50 buses will operate on a public-private partnership basis. The electric buses will be seen plying on the roads of Goa by November. While speaking to the media persons, Almeida said that the state government had requested 250 electric buses under the Green Transport Scheme started by the Central Government.

But the government has allocated only 50 buses instead of the 250 demanded by the state government. The 50 electric buses which was passed by the central government will be part of Goa's Kadamba Transport Corporation fleet. The electric buses will function on a PPP model.

With inputs from IANS

