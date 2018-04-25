Goa to get two world-class airports to cater to growing air traffic

In view of flourishing tourism and growing passenger traffic, both airports in Goa have the potential to grow as they are at two different locations, one in the north and another in the southern side of the state





Goa is set to receive a major expansion and facelift with two world-class airports coming up to cater to the growing air traffic.

Enhancing the tourism and economic potential of the region, airport infrastructure in Goa is gearing up to receive a major expansion and facelift with two world-class airports, one at Dabolim and the second being developed in Mopa.

In view of flourishing tourism and growing passenger traffic, both airports in Goa have the potential to grow as they are at two different locations, one in the north and another in the southern side of the state.

The Government of India had approved the proposal of the Government of Goa for continuation of civilian operations at Dabolim Civil Aviation Enclave, even after the commissioning of new international airport at Mopa.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already taken up action to invest around Rs.400 crores to improve the passenger facilities andcarry out various expansion works at its existing Dabolim International Airport which includes extension of the terminal building and creation of parking bays.

In order to ease traffic and handle more movements, the AAI is developing a parallel taxiway at Dabolim International Airport.

The airport will getin-line X-ray baggage system apart from a host of self-service kiosk and additional Common User Terminal Equipment (CUTE) for enhancing the capacity and passenger throughput.

The new international greenfield airport at Mopais coming up in addition to the present DabolimInternationalAirport. The present civil enclave at Dabolimwill continue servicing the growing demand for tourism as well as for other purposes.

Dabolim International Airport at Goa handled over 7.5 million passengers last year. Recently, Goa airport became the 12th airport to have an Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC) which will improve overall efficiency of airport operations by providing real time information of flights.

The operation of civil commercial flightswill continue from DabolimInternational Airport even after the commissioning of new international airport at Mopa.

