Goa went unrepresented at meeting of BJP CMs in Delhi

Goa was not represented in the crucial meeting of the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states held in Delhi yesterday. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai, while senior minister Francis D'Souza is in the USA for treatment.

"No one from Goa attended the meeting of BJP chief ministers in Delhi today," Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar told PTI. He said Parrikar is likely to return to Goa tomorrow. BJP state general secretary Sadanand Tanavade said that only chief minister of a state could attend the meeting.

The meeting was held to strategise for upcoming elections to state assemblies and Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, party chief Amit Shah were present at the meeting which was attended by 14 of the 15 BJP chief ministers.

