GoAir Patna-Delhi flight diverted to Lucknow after snag

national

"GoAir flight G8 150 from Patna to Delhi which departed at 17.10 hours (5.10 p.m.) had to be diverted to Lucknow due to a technical snag," the airline said in a statement

Representation picture

New Delhi: GoAir's Patna-Delhi flight was diverted to Lucknow on Thursday due to a technical snag, the private airline said.

"GoAir flight G8 150 from Patna to Delhi which departed at 17.10 hours (5.10 p.m.) had to be diverted to Lucknow due to a technical snag," the airline said in a statement.

"While the technical snag is being investigated, alternate arrangements have been made for all the 128 passengers for their onward journey."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever