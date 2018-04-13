Goan CA seven-a-side football on April 15

The tournament's winners will receive Rs 25,000, while the runner-up team will be awarded Rs 15,000



Representational picture

The Goan Cultural Association (GCA) will be organising a seven-a-side football tournament on Sunday, April 15 from 8am onwards at the St Francis D'Assisi Ground in Borivli (W).

The tournament's winners will receive R25,000, while the runner-up team will be awarded Rs 15,000. For details contact John Alphonso (9619266402) or Thomas Barretto (8879570187) or Babu Joseph (9867242367).

