God is in the details

sunday-mid-day

As the Sequeira Brothers of Vasai enter their centenary year, the master sculptors continue to break new ground in design while ensuring that their three-generations-old skill retain its traditional origins

Mingleshwar (left) and Benzoni look at one of two new panels of Our Lady of Arabia headed to a Doha parish. Pics/Nimesh Dave

The Christmas story of the Annunciation where archangel Gabriel appears to Mary to tell her that she's been chosen to be the mother of Jesus remains one of the most documented episodes in Christian art. Down the ages, painters and artists, including the great Leonardo da Vinci, have interpreted their imagination of this scene.

In this elite group is Simone Martini's 1333 altar painting aided by Lippo Memmi's stunning Gothic backdrop. Simple as it appears when compared with da Vinci's stylised version, it evocatively portrays Mary's awe when faced with the news.



Their tools include chisels, gouges, abrasive papers, saws, files and rifflers

The original can be viewed at Florence's Uffizi Museum; however, our antennae went up recently when we heard that a version of this panel had been created in Vasai. Sequeira Brothers, the go-to sculptors for iconography, statues and restoration across not just Mumbai but also Maharashtra, Gujarat and across the globe, will be shipping out this panel next week. A New York-based Indian family commissioned it in May 2017. Curious, we head into the palm-fringed gaothans of Small Giriz to arrive at 'Sequeira Art Works'.

"You've come at the right time," third-generation sculptor Mingleshwar, 45, greets us as we make our way to Martini's recreated work on the upper level of their single storeyed workshop where painters are giving it a final coat. En route, we spot wooden panels, columns and statues both Christian and Hindu in various stages of creation by their team of artisans and labourers.



A senior worker touches up a mould of Jesus Christ

Soon, his younger brother, Benzoni, 40 joins us. "They were keen on this panel for their home, and chose us after they spotted our work at St Michael's Church in Mahim. The parish priest led them to us," he reveals, flipping images of frames from the early stages of its execution. The Sequeiras' methods don't include small-scale models; they move directly from drawing to wood (siwan found in the forests of Konkan is the preferred choice).

Master drawings are transferred to the timber surface by eye and/or calipers. "Wood carving is all about precision. Unlike PoP (plaster of Paris) or clay, there's no room for error as you cannot rectify it," reminds Benzoni, who's named after the Italian neoclassical sculptor Giovanni Maria Benzoni.



Most Christian homes and churches prefer wooden statues, crucifixes and panels

The wafting aromas of cooked meat emanating from the far end of the building remind us that the entire family resides in the same compound. "Our father, Renold Sequeira, 75, is our best teacher; he's also a passionate astronomer who has crafted models for Nehru Planetarium and Sydney's Observatory," both smile in unison, while taking us back to 1918, when their grandfather, Michael ('Mamoosh' to the neighbourhood) started the trade when he learnt that the main Giriz church didn't have a statue of Jesus for the Lenten procession, and so, decided to sculpt one. Soon, their father and his brother, uncle Roque, took up woodcarving and it grew into a full-fledged business.



Note the detailed gilded borders on Mary's robe

Weak knees and a chronic health condition might have restricted 'Renold Uncle's' movements these days, but he's "the boss" of detailing, and usually sculpts the palms of human statues, Mingleshwar shares, adding that it is one of the most challenging body parts to carve. Their uncle, Roque gives us an affirmative smile from afar in between overseeing work for a set of statues.

By now, the sound of skinning of wood is just a faint background score to our ears. We proceed to the other big consignment that's got the siblings excited. It a pair of wooden panels depicting Our Lady of Arabia –a painted one and the second, with natural polish finish. Both sail off to Our Lady of Rosary Church in Doha, Qatar in a day or two.



Sculpted features of archangel Gabriel

"It took us six months to execute," smiles Benzoni. "Depending on the detail and labour, we manage about eight statues in a month," the satisfaction of having seen off another mammoth project sits lightly on his shoulders.

Mingleshwar insists we join the family for lunch, but it's time for us to return to the concrete jungle. We turn around for one last glance at the line-up of gods and kings, saints and leaders who stand shoulder to shoulder. A fresh mould of Mother Mary left out to dry in the sun catches the eye. Devoid of paint or polish, its rustic simplicity demands another dekko, reminding us somewhat of Martini's impression of Mary.



Creating a 3D-like imagery; For gilding, the gold leaf method is used

Work of art

Prominent contributions in the city and suburbs

. Part of the team that won the UNESCO award for restoring Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla in 2007. They took six months to restore its columns and pillars using five kgs of gold

. 15-foot cross at Salvation Church in Dadar

. Crucifix at Mount Carmel Church, Bandra

. Restoration of St John the Baptist, Thane

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates