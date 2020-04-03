God resides in the heart, let religious events wait

The Chief Minister (CM) of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, has spoken out against any congregations of the religious kind or based on faith. The CM directed the state administration to ensure that no religious festivals, celebrations or congregations are held.

This comes after hundreds from the State had participated in the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat conclave. All participants who came to Maharashtra are being traced.

The order of no congregations irrespective of any reason is right and timely. This is the need of the hour. It is heartening to read that music maestro A R Rahman too stated on Twitter that this is not the time to create chaos by congregating at religious places. God resides inside the heart which is the most sacred shine.

It is imperative that we see these diktats through the lens of logic. Even going ahead, we must view any kind of government order mandated in the interest of safety and security, as important and necessary to obey.

We often see and hear leaders of some faith or the other and political pundits too, point fingers about bias if a religious celebration is disallowed for valid reasons. They are quick to hold the machinery to ransom, sway popular sentiment by telling people of a certain faith how a dispensation is against their faith or discriminates against them, and exhort people to go against orders and celebrate anyway.

Let this be a turning point when it comes to religious congregations. When better sense and safety demand that crowds of people do not gather for some strong reason, spiritual leaders must show the way by telling people not to gather for their own good. One must see all this through the lens of logic and avoid getting whipped into a communal frenzy over orders that come because of security of participants and larger society, and nothing else.

