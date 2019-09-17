Godavari riverboat tragedy: Death rises to 25

A view of the tourist boat before it capsized in the swollen Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Pic/ PTI

The death toll in the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village rose to 25 on Tuesday as 17 more bodies were recovered, an NDRF official said.

The rescue team today recovered one body each from Pattiseema, Anguluru Coffer Dam and Polavaram Launch River while 10 bodies were recovered from Devipatnam.

The remaining bodies were recovered from Dawaleswaram and Atreyapuram Down Stream.

On Sunday, a tourist boat carrying 61 people on board capsized in the Godavari river. It is believed that the accident took place due to overloading of the boat.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families. He had also directed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations on war-footing.

