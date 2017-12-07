Godman rapes daughter for years with help of wife, forces her to have 4 abortions

A self-styled godman of 55 was arrested for repeatedly raping his daughter over a span of years

A self-styled godman of 55 was arrested for repeatedly raping his daughter over a span of years. Reports by Times of India the man’s wife was also an accessory to the crime.His daughter, now 24-years-old also said that her mother had forced her to get an abortion on four occasions. As per the police the matter came to light when the woman confided in her husband.



Representational Image

On finding out about her plight he helped the survivor file a complaint with the police. The woman told the police that her father had been sexually abusing her for many years and was even responsible for her first marriage ending in divorce. She also said that it was her mother who forced her to have sex with her father.

The couple have now been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman's consent) and been remanded to police custody

