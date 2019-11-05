'Godman', son accused of raping and filming women disciples, arrested

Pune: The Pune police arrested a 75-year-old self-proclaimed godman and his son for allegedly sexually abusing women disciples, filming them and then blackmailing them.

According to the police, the incident came to light after a 70-year-old woman, who has been following him for the past 15 years, filed a complaint at the Samarth police station. Police said the women thrashed the accused Nandakumar alias Bhau Vasant Bhagwat, 75, and his son Abhijeet alias Charu, 38, and brought them to the police station. They were later arrested.

The complainant told mid-day that she came across the 'godman' in 2005 when she was going through some difficult times. She said she visited his home for prayers twice a week on Thursday and Sunday, along with other disciples and used to take care of Nandakumar.

She added that in 2010, Nandakumar and his son claimed to be various forms of God and told her they had to be together. "He then started hugging me and touching me inappropriately. Later, he asked me to chant hymns while being naked and also sexually abused me at his new home. His son, too, sexually abused me," the woman said. She stopped visiting his house after that. "He then sent me an objectionable video of myself and called me over to settle some issues. However, this time, he asked his disciples to get physical with me and filmed a video," the complainant said.

The woman then confided in her friend who took her to the police station and they filed a complaint.

Balkrishna Kadam, senior inspector, Samarth police station said, "The godman and his son forced women to get physical with them. Most of these women were either facing domestic issues or were not able to conceive. He later filmed them and blackmailed the victims."

The two were arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori practices and black magic Act. They have been remanded to police custody till November 11.

