Godrej L'AFFAIRE IWMBuzz Style Awards 2020 is a resounding success

IWMBuzz Style Awards 2020 sees a roaring success

IWMBuzz, in association with Godrej L’AFFAIRE, MediaNest and Chingari, brought the Style Awards 2020 to the entertainment industry. It is an interesting initiative, wherein the most stylish stars in the entertainment industry are honoured, across various categories.

With much alacrity, we announce that the awards were an overwhelming and unqualified success. The response from our dear readers was truly gratifying with the polling process receiving over 3 lakhs unique votes within a fortnight. We’re humbled by all the love showered on these exciting awards.

The various categories in the IWMBuzz Style Awards 2020 were inundated by votes from our discerning readers. And we must say that we’re impressed by the astuteness and wisdom displayed by our readers in ensuring that the most deserving celebs win.

Some of the big winners of IWMBuzz Style Awards 2020 include Surbhi Chandna, Mohsin Khan, Vikas Gupta, Mohit Malik, Lucky Dancer, Gautam Rode among others.

Says Ashish Banka, Founder and Business Head, IWMBuzz, “The Style Awards were overwhelming in response in terms of brand support. Impressive nomination, editorial and polling process backed by a strong marketing plan has made a maximum online impact. Looking forward to Style Awards 2021.”

Adds Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, “I am thankful to every voter who made the event grand and successful. The audience engagement was paramount. The Style Awards have left the entertainment space more stylish. Congratulations to all the deserving winners.”

IWMBuz Style Awards 2020 was presented by Godrej L’AFFAIRE. MedianNest and Chingari were co powered by partners. RadioCity was the Radio Partner.

