Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters to release in India on May 31

hollywood

The film, directed by Michael Dougherty stars Millie Bobby Brown, Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among others

Following the global success of "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island", comes the next chapter "Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters", an epic action adventure which will be releasing in India by Warner Bros Pictures on May 31. A presentation of Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Pictures, in association with Toho Co Ltd, the film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film, directed by Michael Dougherty stars Millie Bobby Brown, Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among others.

"The approach that my writing partner Zach Shields and I took was that Godzilla, the MUTOs, Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah they're a super-species. These creatures were worshipped as ancient gods; they are the reasons we have stories about dragons and giants and titans.



Godzilla King Of Monsters poster

"Because if you look at the entire world's collection of ancient myths, you realize that they all have stories about monsters. What we're trying to establish is the idea that Godzilla and his brethren are the reason for that," Dougherty said in a statement here.

According to the statement, the new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate nemesis the three-headed Ghidorah.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates