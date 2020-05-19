Going 16 hours without food improves digestive system: Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has shared his latest diet secret and how it has helped him over the last 18 months.

In a recent Instagram live chat with Dr Dragan Ivanov, a specialist in internal medicine, Djokovic revealed he goes 16 hours without eating everyday, which is part of a process called Autophagy.

"Going 16 hours a day without food has contributed to improvements in my digestive system. I have better sleep and more energy during the day," said Djokovic.

"If we don't ingest anything for 12 hours, our brain looks for food reserves. It finds a microorganism, a pathogenic bacterium and destroys and recycles it. If we have lunch at 2 or 3 pm, 12 hours later, Autophagy is activated. It cleans our body and prepares fuel for the next day. But the process takes 12 to 16 hours depending on individuals," the 17-time Grand Slam champion explained.

"When we fast, our body cells regenerate and recover. It is ideal to have breakfast in the morning, have lunch from 2 to 3 and then eat nothing until breakfast the next day. This routine would prevent many diseases," he added.

