Going anda

Break an egg. Do it tomorrow, since the occasion calls for it. There is an organisation called the International Egg Commission that designated the second Friday of every October to celebrate World Egg Day, in honour of the ingredient that is a breakfast staple. It's not just that, though, since it is also a source of sustenance for impoverished children who depend on a government-sponsored mid-day meal. That's how versatile eggs are. They don't just provide taste and texture to a dish; they are also a cheap source of protein in places — like Palghar — where malnutrition is a deathly danger. Eggs, in that sense, are a life-saver. Respect them. But don't just make the same old boring scramble, bhurji, or sunny-side-up. Jazz up your egg-inspired adventures with these tips that city-based home chef Prabha Kini has.



Prabha Kini

Egg stumble: Kini is Mangalorean. She says that in her hometown, there is a dish that everyone makes at home that elevates the idea of scrambled egg served with toast. You combine the two. The bread becomes a part of the scramble, made with special ingredients like sambar powder. It's a one-pot breakfast, in that sense. Give it a shot.



Anda bhurji

Roll it up: We are all familiar with anda bhurji. But have you ever thought of stuffing it into a roll? Better still, have you thought of making it the filling for a dosa? No? Kini suggests you try both options. If you're making the dosa, add the bhurji at the point when the batter goes into the pan. The eggs become part of the crust.



Sunny side up

Funny side up: A sunny side-up is one egg dish that Kini says she doesn't like messing around with. Her point is, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. But still, if you do want to innovate, simply add some chopped onions on top. Want to give it a fancier look? Garnish the egg with sautéed mushrooms.

Garlic roasted eggs

An egg ghee roast is a specialty from Kerala. But Mangaloreans, like Kini, have a different version of the dish. It isn't gravy-heavy. The magic lies in garlic sautéd in oil till it turns blackish brown.

Ingredients

6 boiled eggs

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp garam masala

12-14 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp besan

3 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Method

In a pan, heat the oil. Add crushed garlic and sauté till it turns blackish brown. Put the heat on simmer. Add all the masalas along with besan and roast till the besan is fragrant. Add boiled eggs and salt to taste. Mix well, close the lid. Keep it on the hob for two minutes. The dish is ready.

Must try

An egg roll that fits the Kolkata template is a rare find in Mumbai. But Bengali eatery Jamai Shoshti has it.

Call 8433984049

Andamental, as the name implies, is a place that specialises in egg dishes. Call them up for items including makhni anda curry, anda butter masala, Chettinad anda curry and anda baida roll.

Call 7777011384

