Going green has divine sanction this year

opinion

Representational picture

After a tepid response to the plastic ban last year, city mandals, big and small have put in place measures to curb plastic use. With just a few days to go for the festival beginning September 2, this deserves a big cheer.

Ganesh mandals have decided to spread awareness through the festival. Mumbaicha Samrat Khetwadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal conducted their Aagman Sohala recently holding up placards of 'Say No To Plastic' during the procession.

Bigger mandals have decided to set up plastic crushers and use butter paper bags to distribute prasad for the 10-day long festival. A mandal has decided to collect plastic waste generated by all the 24 mandals in Khetwadi area. They will set up a special enclosure (20X15 feet) for storing the collected plastic waste, which would then be sent for recycling. Chinchpoklicha Chintamani has decided to stop using plastic bags. The Andhericha Raja mandal plans to spread awareness by asking devotees not to bring plastic bags to the mandal, and in case they do, the volunteers would ensure that plastic waste is separated from the wet and dry wastes.

Mandals are sure to set an example for other religious festivals and processions. For years now, different mandals have come under fire either for poor crowd management, noise pollution, digging up the road so that the poles for shamiana can be inserted and other problems. Here, they need applause and salutations.

Every religious festival, of any persuasion, must keep green consciousness at its heart. People look up to, revere and follow these festivals. When they see organizers following the no plastic rule and weaving the green manta into their celebrations, they are more apt to follow this themselves. As we swing and wing into the festive season, go green is our credo. Even the divine agrees.

