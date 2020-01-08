Going solo

When was the last time you heard an album comprising original music, solely played on the piano, by an Indian composer? Well, pianist and composer Aman Mahajan, who has performed in countless collaborations, and is known for his fine jazz techniques, has just come out with his debut Refuge (album art below) that comprises 10 piano solos that show off his finesse with perfect turns, soul-satisfying legatos and quirky and cadences.

Being a debut album, it comprises early compositions from 2005 alongside current ones. "The composition happened over years, the music was rearranged as I collaborated with different musicians and took their ideas on board. So, this music has lived over more than a decade and continues to grow. I decided to put out the solo piano album to clearly define what I wanted each piece to sound like — the 'composer's version'. I would like to continue travelling and collaborating with other musicians. I feel recording solo piano helps me define myself as a pianist, and work on my own playing and sound," he tell us.



Aman Mahajan

The songs are based on philosophical and musical ideas. Like beginningless, which deals with interpreting the continuing cycle of consciousness in a musical way, while unnamed is about love and loss. There's also Sitaphalmandi, about a dog Charlie, who came from a locality by the same name.

shorturl.at/clOS5

Instagram amanmahajan_

