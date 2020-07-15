Going Vocal for the Local, EaseMyTrip, Bollywood stars came forward to support this purely Indian initiative

On Tuesday, 7th July, many Bollywood celebrities came forward to support this purely Indian initiative. Actress Kangana Ranaut along with Ajay Devgan, Anupam Kher, Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Shekhar Suman, Ravi Kishan, Zareen Khan, Ayush Sharma, Sanjeeda, among many others who came forward to support this 100 per cent Indian travel portal.

The celebrities on their social media handles proudly uploaded videos where they spoke about EaseMyTrip’s humble beginning and growth, competing in this business without any foreign investor. The actors were seen urging their fans to support EaseMyTrip app and save the transaction or convenience fee.

The Bollywood celebrities commonly emphasized on #7LacCroreKaKharcha #VocalForLocal.

The firm which was initially started from a garage by two Pitti brothers, Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti in 2008 in New Delhi with only 1 lakh in hand. It gradually surpassed their competitors and has positioned itself as the second-largest travel portal in India with a turnover of around INR 4 thousand crore. The company has become one of the leading names in the travel landscape with over 8.81 million customer-base and a strong B2B network of more than 52,752 registered travel agent partners and 10,477 corporate customers.

The company has grabbed business in Thailand, UAE, Singapore, Maldives and UK, is now planning to set up offices in the US and Europe. In India, the company has offices in Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

It is also planning to scale up its new businesses of hotel reservations and holiday packages soon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news