Gold actor Lakshya Kochhar to star in Navjot Gulati's short film Second hand

Actor Lakshya Kochhar who was last seen in Reema Katgi's Gold and in Dicemedia's show called Bae Control, will now be seen in an upcoming short film called 'Second hand' directed by Navjot Gulati who is the writer for Dharma's next Dostana 2 and who recently made his directorial debut with Jai Mummy Di. This short film titled Second Hand is a Zee5 Original and encapsulates the journey of a middle class, small town couple living in Mumbai. The short film also stars actors Abhishek Banerjee and Parul Gulati.

Speaking about his role, Lakshya said, “Second Hand explores the dichotomy in modern day relationships through its turbulent journey dotted with ups and downs. Till what level can you push yourself to make the relationship work? What role does your past play in being your best self in your current relationship? And how do people react when they have no options left in the relationship. Either all in or out.?

He added, "It was a total non glamourous character and I had even stopped working out for a while as I had to put on a few kgs to look the part. Also to reach the psyche of the character it was very important to browse through my own experiences. Insecurities come with love and hence the balance between being possessive and insecure is the thin thread we walk on to make any relationship work. We live in a very complex world and too many interlinked dynamics at play. Manoeuvring your relationship through this chaos and surviving the ride can be very challenging. So in that sense I feel most people will relate to the film and draw something from it.

"Also it was a great opportunity to work with such amazing and experienced people. Abhishek, Parul, Navjot- all of them are very seasoned and refined at what they do. We even had intensive workshops before we started the shoot and hence the flow while shooting on set was easy and fun. We hope that reflects on the product when you guys watch it on the 15th of April", Lakshya said.

Lakshya will be seen next in Excel Entertainment’s series Dongri To Dubai, which will feature on Amazon Prime. He began his career in the Hindi film industry as an assistant director with Milap Zaveri on Mastizaade (2016) and Shujaat Saudagar on Rock On 2 (2016).

At a time when staying home is mandatory and family time has taken centre stage, content on relationships becomes relevant. Do stop by and watch this short film on Zee 5 on the 15th of April.

