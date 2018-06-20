Gold Awards 2018: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta, Jennifer Winget win trophy

The entire television industry was in attendance at the Gold Awards 2018, held on Tuesday at Film City, Mumbai. The actors were felicitated for their hard-work

Mouni Roy at the red carpet of Gold Awards 2018. Picture Courtesy:; Yogen Shah

One of the celebrated award shows of the Television industry, Gold Awards 2018 was held on Tuesday and it saw a host of stars gliding through the red carpet. The entire television industry was in attendance at the award night in the colourful Film City. Beauties like Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Drashti Dhami and others were in attendance. The host for the night was the grey-eyed Nakuul Mehta and actor-comedian Ali Asgar, who kept the viewers entertained with their crazy antics. There were also some stage-shattering performances by Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, Helly Shah, Karan Tacker and Drashti Dhami.

Here is the list of the winners:

Jennifer Winget won the Best Actress Award (Critics)for her performance in Bepannaah. The actress was quite elated with the win and expressed gratitude by writing, "Going for Gold this time at the @goldawardstv and this one's for the entire team at Bepannaah for their collective effort - fantastic writers, an incredible camera crew, the best co-actors and a supporting cast of critics and constants - my family, friends and fans who have more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes. What a reminder to tell you that hard work is truly rewarded and reassurance that atleast, I'm on the right path! (sic)"

Hina Khan was given the Style Diva Award. The fashionista thanked everyone for the honour. "Thank you for honouring me with Style Diva in the television industry. #GoldAwards2018 Thank you (sic)."



Vivian Dsena won the Best Actor Award (Critics) for Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Mouni Roy won Rising Film Star Award at the event. The Gold actress took to Instagram to express her feelings. "Each time so spèsh! Thank you baba @ektaravikapoor @vikaaskalantri @zeetv #goldawards2018 (sic)."



Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti were bestowed with the Most Fit Actress trophy.



Karishma Tanna



Surbhi Jyoti

Shoaib Ibrahim and Vivek Dahiya were acknowledged for their well-built physique.



Best Actor (Popular) was given to Nakuul Mehta for Ishqbaaz.



- Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were given the Best Jodi Award for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which also bagged the Best Television Show's award.

- Best Reality Show was given to Rising Star 2.

- Ishq Subhan Allah was honoured with the Best Television Show (Critics) Award.

- Surbhi Chandna swept away the Most Stellar Performance of The Year for Ishqbaaz.

- Arjun Bijlani got an award for Best Negative Character in Ishq Mein Mar Jawan.

- Krystle D'souza was given an award for Best Actress in a Comic Role for Belan Wali Bahu.

- Maninder Singh bagged Best Actor in a Comic Role for Kya Haal Mr Panchal.

- Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards were presented to Sachin Tyagi and Parul Chauhan for their roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Overall, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team returned home with the maximum number of trophies. It has become one of the longest-running shows on television.

