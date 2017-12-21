Gold bars worth Rs 1.15 Cr seized from aircraft toilet in Chennai

Nearly 4 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.15 crore concealed in the toilet of an aircraft which arrived from Dubai in Chennai on Thursday was seized

During the search, two black-coloured pouches concealed inside the toilets were seized and investigations revealed that two gold bars were covered with 'thick black adhesive tapes' in it. The officials seized four gold bars weighing four kilos valued at Rs 1.15 crore under the Provisions of Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation was on, it added.



The flight after the international route was scheduled to resume its journey in the domestic sector to New Delhi.