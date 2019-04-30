Gold bars worth Rs 3 crore seized from technician at Trivandrum International Airport

crime

The accused also disclosed that he had dropped one more parcel of 3.15 kgs gold bars in a dustbin placed at aerobridge-25, which was also retrieved from the dustbin by the CISF personnel

Representational Picture

An alert Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday nabbed an air conditioning technician at the Trivandrum International Airport and seized 9.9 kilograms of gold bars worth approximately Rs 3 crore.

The accused, employed with MJ Property Maintenance Service Private Limited, has been identified as Annesh Kumar. Assistant Sub-Inspector Vikas Raj, deployed at the staff gate of the airport, on suspicion called the accused for body-frisking but he ignored it and walked inside the terminal building.

While returning, he was seen dropping something in a dustbin nearby. During frisking, 3.6 kg of gold bar wrapped in the black tape was recovered from him. CISF personnel then checked the dustbin and recovered an additional 3.15 kilograms of gold bar.

He later also disclosed that he had dropped one more parcel of 3.15 kgs gold bars in a dustbin placed at aerobridge-25, which was also retrieved from the dustbin by the CISF personnel.

On further questioning, the accused revealed that he had collected the gold packets at aerobridge-25 of international terminal building from a passenger, who had arrived from Dubai by Emirates Airlines flight.

The accused also revealed that he was supposed to hand over the gold to the passenger outside the airport premises.

Kumar, along with the seized gold bars have been handed over to the airport's customs official

Further investigation in this regard is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates