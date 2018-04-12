Gold Coast meter maids cry foul over Commonwealth Games

The Gold Coast's iconic meter maids, famous for their flowing locks and gold bikinis, have accused Commonwealth Games organisers of booting them off the streets during the competition



Meter maids posing with the Commonwealth Games mascot at Surfers Paradise on Gold Coast recently. Pic/AFP

The scantily clad women have been a feature of the Australian holiday hotspot since the 1960s, topping up parking meters to help beach-goers avoid fines. But trouble is brewing in paradise and meter maids chief Roberta Aitchison has slammed Games organisers for allegedly preventing her staff from working. "The Commonwealth Games for the meter maids has been a bullying experience.

The meter maids have been around for 53 years and are iconic to the whole of the Gold Coast. We add that little bit of sex appeal, glitz and glamour to the beautiful beaches," said Aitchison.

"(The organisers) have directed the council to get us off the streets. We feel a little bit like homeless people." Games chief organiser Peter Beattie denied the claims about the meter maids, who were once employed by local authorities but have now shifted to a more commercial role.

