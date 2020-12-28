Search

Gold hidden in chocolate box seized from passenger at Mumbai airport

Updated: 28 December, 2020 16:59 IST | Vishal Singh | Mumbai

The gold, which was in the form of foil, was hidden in the chocolate box made using carbene coating to avoid getting caught

A 481-gram gold foil was recovered from the passenger
The Customs officials at the Mumbai Airport arrested a woman passenger, who landed from Dubai, on Monday for smuggling gold.

The gold, which was in the form of foil, was hidden in the chocolate box made using carbene coating to avoid getting caught. There was also a coating of carbon paper to trick the scanning machine.

A 481-gram gold foil was recovered from the passenger.

First Published: 28 December, 2020 16:53 IST

