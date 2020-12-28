Gold hidden in chocolate box seized from passenger at Mumbai airport

A 481-gram gold foil was recovered from the passenger

The Customs officials at the Mumbai Airport arrested a woman passenger, who landed from Dubai, on Monday for smuggling gold.

The gold, which was in the form of foil, was hidden in the chocolate box made using carbene coating to avoid getting caught. There was also a coating of carbon paper to trick the scanning machine.

