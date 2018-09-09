Gold medallist Swapna Barman has a lower back issue

other-sports

Swapna Barman, who became the first Indian heptathlete to win a gold in the Asian Games, had said she was carrying injuries while competing in Jakarta

Swapna Barman

Asian Games gold medallist heptathlete Swapna Barman will undergo a series of medical tests and may opt for surgery if required on her problematic lower back, her coach Subhas Sarkar said yesterday.

Barman, who became the first Indian heptathlete to win a gold in the Asian Games, had said she was carrying injuries while competing in Jakarta. She has been having problems at her lumbar (lower back) region since the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar where she had won a gold and was also carrying minor knee injuries.

