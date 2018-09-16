Gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 7 crore looted from jewellery shop in Amritsar

national

The incident occurred at Prem Kumar Jewellers, a famous gold trader in the Guru Bazar Market here

Police said around five masked men looted the gold ornaments and cash worth Rs seven crore at gun point. They fled the scene after firing gun shots. They also took away CCTV camera installed at the showroom, the police said.

Senior police officers reached the spot to take stock of the situation. President of Amritsar Jewellers Association Kale Shah said more than hundred traders shut down their business establishments after the incident. Police said various police teams have been searching places to nab the accused.

