Tabr News Wins Media Rising Star Award: The Arora Companys Sam Bertini and Aryaan Arora Talk Tabr

Tabr has recently sprung onto the media scene as a diverse and reliable supplier of news, gaining tens of thousands of followers on Facebook and Instagram days after joining the social media platforms. Founders Aryaan Arora and Sam Bertini are eager to grow the company not only into an unbiased organization that serves the underprivileged, but also into a media conglomerate. The two New York-based entrepreneurs, both students of the highly-prestigious New York University Economics program, have already began the development of a YouTube channel and several digital applications.

But before these young business magnates started mass media and entertainment conglomerate Tabr, they worked hard to establish The Arora Company, an American PR and Marketing Consultancy firm. What does the firm do, and how did it grow to be such a big player in its field? We were able to organize a brief interview with Mr. Arora and Mr. Bertini to find out.

“More than anything,” Bertini told us, “we help brands grow. We offer an extremely broad range of services, but all of them come down to this: growth. We have a team of incredibly experienced advertising engineers at The Arora Company, allowing us to conduct highly-targeted advertising campaigns at prices far below those of our competitors. We also have a team of search engine specialists who ensure that our clients are propelled to the forefront of their respective fields. Our diverse and deep set of services allows us to create a wholly customized plan for each of our clients.”

“In this day and age,” Arora added, “you simply cannot underestimate the importance of social media. The older generation often doesn’t put much faith in it because they think it is the domain of young people, but social media can help all businesses, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. There is the social proof aspect, since an impressive social media presence indicates that your brand is genuine and important, but there is also the marketing aspect. There’s just no better way to reach the masses than through social media.”

When asked about how their firm has experienced such impressive growth — they have already generated millions of dollars in revenue — in such a short timespan, the pair put down their success to hard work and tenacity. “You will fail in the beginning,” Bertini said, “but what matters is having the perseverance to continue.” Arora added to this, saying that “the ability to give back to our community has given us the drive and support to succeed.”

With The Arora Company already a success in its field of PR and Marketing Consultancy, not to mention that it is growing every day, it will be interesting to see what heights these entrepreneurs are able to take their company Tabr to. Considering their incredible start, it seems that their venture’s potential has no limit.

