Gold worth about Rs 33 lakh seized from two passengers in Tiruchirappalli

The two passengers arrived in Tiruchirappalli from Malaysia, Air Intelligence officials said on Monday





Gold weighing 1.178kg estimated to be worth Rs 33 lakh was seized from two passengers who arrived in Tiruchirappalli from Malaysia, Air Intelligence officials said on Monday.



During a search, officials found 1.40 kg of gold worth Rs 32.5 lakh concealed in the luggage of one Jalaludin, while another 138 gms of gold was recovered from one Alagesan, who arrived from Kualalumpur last night. Both of them were being questioned, officials said.

