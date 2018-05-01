Gold worth over Rs 29 lakh seized from Jet flight, says Air Intelligence Unit

Acting on a specific input, the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs searched a Jet Airways flight, which had arrived from Dubai, an official said



Representational Image

Nine gold bars, worth over Rs 29.73 lakh, were recovered from a Jet Airways flight at the international airport yesterday. Acting on a specific input, the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs searched a Jet Airways flight, which had arrived from Dubai, an official said.

"During the course of rummaging, the AIU officials recovered nine gold bars, collectively weighing 1,049 grams, with foreign marking," the Customs official said.

He informed that the collective worth of the gold seized was Rs 29,73,652.

"The unclaimed gold bars were covered with white adhesive tape and were hidden below the cushion of one of the seats of the aircraft," the official said. The official informed that the gold had been seized under provisions of the Customs Act due to the "reasonable belief" that it was being smuggled into the country. Further investigation into the matter was underway, he added. This was the second seizure of gold bars from a Jet Airways flight in the past one week. On April 24, gold bars worth over Rs 2.59 crore were recovered from a flight that had arrived from Dubai.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates