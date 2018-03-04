Gold worth Rs 1 crore seized at Kochi airport

Customs personnel at International Airport here have made nine seizures of gold worth Rs one crore last week, a top official said today



Representation pic

Customs personnel at International Airport here have made nine seizures of gold worth Rs one crore last week, a top official said today.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said the passengers used various modes of concealment like hiding in rectum, shoes, innerwear, etc as well as in semi-solid paste form to smuggle gold but due to the alertness of Customs sleuths these attempts were foiled. He said Air Intelligence officers of Customs at the International Airport here effected a seizure of 1,140 grams of gold from a Kozhikode resident, who arrived by an Air India flight from Dubai yesterday.

The gold was concealed in semi-solid paste form, filled in a polythene cover and strapped on to the waist of the passenger, Kumar said. The recovered gold was totally valued at Rs 35,79,600. The total amount of gold seized during the period from February 27 to March 3 was 3.225 kg with a total value of Rs one crore approximately.

