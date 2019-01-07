Golden Globe 2019: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody win top honours

hollywood

Rami Malek won the Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) in his celebrated portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' winner Rami Malek poses in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Pic/AFP

It was a big night for Rami Malek who won his first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his film 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. The 2018 biographical film about the British rock band Queen that followed singer Freddie Mercury's life from his joining the band in 1970, to their Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium in 1985 took away top honours after being declared Best Motion Picture Drama as well.

The actor won for his celebrated portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. Speaking to the crowd, Malek said, 'My heart is pounding out of my chest right now. This is a profound honour to receive this, and to be counted amongst such extraordinary actors.'

The award was presented to Malek by Richard Gere and Julianne Moore. Following Malek's exit from the stage, actor Nicole Kidman announced 'Bohemian Rhapsody' as the HFPA's Best Drama. Producer Graham King took to the stage and thanked the audience for the award.

