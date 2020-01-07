Golden Globe 2020: Girls Just want to have fun

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

We're barely in the second week of 2020, and the coveted red carpet choices for the new decade seem to be singing along the lines of Cyndi Lauper's Girls just want to have fun. At the 77th annual Golden Globes, the brightest stars were the inspiring female cast of Hollywood, and Billy Porter, of course.

The gender-blurring gay star of Pose said, "Fashion can be activism". His quote perhaps sums up not only his attire of white silk tuxedo designed by Alex Vinash, with a chapel-length train of feathers ("This is not a sitting outfit. This is a standing outfit"), but also the deliberately monochromatic mood of the evening in allegiance to mark the second year of Time's Up movement.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Is the bride still blushing, or perhaps wearing her feminism on her off-shoulder sleeves? Otherwise known for her daring fashion moves, Chopra Jonas kept it achingly simple in a classic Cristina Ottaviano hot-pink gown and Bvlgari neck-piece.

Cate Blanchett:

The Goddess, or shall we say Hela, never disappoints. In a sea of black and white, the unofficial dress code of the event, she brought a canary yellow groove in a Mary Katrantzou gown, complete with winged sleeves and embroidered and Swarovski- encrusted bralette.

Charlize Theron:

Did Maria Grazia Chiuri just do a stunning saree number on us? The artistic director at Christian Dior dressed the Bombshell actor in a beautiful apple green gown with a black sash, which hung off her shoulder — like a pallu. The one-shouldered gown was teamed with a hand-crafted sheer corset in a sweetheart neckline, not very different from our version of a choli… are Indian designers taking notes?

Kerry Washington:

In a night bathed in tulle and balloon sleeves, Washington was a visual powerhouse in an Altuzarra ensemble of sharp black suit, swapping a shirt for a harness bodice in braided chain, and a high-slit satin skirt, instead of trousers.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge:

Another actor who ditched the shirt while embracing the virile tuxedo, albeit in her own English style of sparkly tweed and a black ribbon pinned on her right shoulder — designed by Ralph and Russo. So in line with the adage attributed to Fleabag: "Chic means boring. Don't tell the French."

Kate McKinnon

And then there was Kate McKinnon. The Saturday Night Live star wore a tailored black trouser suit by Prabal Gurung — sans shirt — embellished with floral appliqués. So what, you ask. It was her moving speech about coming to terms with her sexuality that stood taller than her attire. McKinnon presented the second annual Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television to Ellen DeGeneres (she first came out in 1997), while joking about the items of clothing she has got from DeGeneres ("two pairs of Stan Smith sneakers" and her "best collared shirts"). "In 1997, when Ellen's sitcom was at the height of its popularity, I was in my mother's basement, lifting weights in front of the mirror and thinking, 'Am I… gay?' And I was," McKinnon said wittingly, "And I still am. But that's a very scary thing to suddenly know about yourself. It's sort of like doing 23andMe, and discovering that you have alien DNA. And the only thing that made it less scary was seeing Ellen on TV."

In a first

Hildur Gudnadottir became the first solo woman to win Best Score for her work on Joker, while The Farewell's Awkwafina was the first woman of Asian descent to win Best Lead Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

Addressing climate change

Joaquin Phoenix started his acceptance speech by thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its "bold move" of serving a vegan feast at the ceremony, a decision made out of concern for climate change. He called out Hollywood to walk the talk on voting and climate change. Actors, including Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchett, made reference to the bushfire crisis, connecting it with climate change.

Winners' list

Motion Picture – Drama 1917

Actress – Drama Renee Zellweger, Judy

Actor – Drama Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actress – Musical Or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Actor – Musical Or Comedy

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original score

Joker

Miniseries Or Television Film

Chernobyl

Actress – Miniseries Or Television Film

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Director

Sam Mendes, 1917

Actress Tv Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries Or Television Film

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Original Song

I'm gonna love me again – Rocketman

Television Series – ComedyFleabag

Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story Screenplay

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

