Golden Globe 2020: Succession wins Best Drama TV series
The comedy-drama Succession left other biggies like Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, Killing Eve and The Crown trailing behind
American satirical drama 'Succession' just won big at the 77th Golden Globes taking away the award for the best television drama on Sunday. The comedy-drama left other biggies like 'Big Little Lies', 'The Morning Show', 'Killing Eve' and Netflix's 'The Crown' trailing behind. 'Succession' received a total of three nominations at the 2020 Golden Globes.
The family saga that stars Brian Cox, Hiam Abbas and Natalie Gold, narrates the story of a family engaged in a tussle for power and succession of the global media empire owned them.
The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe