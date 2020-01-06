Golden Globe 2020: Succession wins Best Drama TV series

Succession star Brian Cox and Nicole Asan arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Pic/AFP

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

American satirical drama 'Succession' just won big at the 77th Golden Globes taking away the award for the best television drama on Sunday. The comedy-drama left other biggies like 'Big Little Lies', 'The Morning Show', 'Killing Eve' and Netflix's 'The Crown' trailing behind. 'Succession' received a total of three nominations at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The family saga that stars Brian Cox, Hiam Abbas and Natalie Gold, narrates the story of a family engaged in a tussle for power and succession of the global media empire owned them.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever