Golden Globes 2019: Jeff Bridges Wins Cecil B. DeMille Award

hollywood

Jeff Bridges, who is no stranger to the Golden Globes, having been nominated for several, over the years, first won it in 1984 for Starman, in which he played an alien who came to Earth

Cecil B. DeMille award recipient actor Jeff Bridges poses with the trophy during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Pic/AFP

Veteran actor Jeff Bridges won the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. The actor who is no stranger to the Golden Globes, having been nominated for several, over the years, first won it in 1984 for Starman, in which he played an alien who came to Earth, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Bridges went on to earn several other nominations over the years, for films such as The Fisher King and most recently Hell or High Water. He won a Golden Globe in 2010 for his role in Crazy Heart, which also earned him an Oscar.

The award was presented to Bridges by Chris Pine. Taking to the stage the actor thanked his family members in attendance and told the crowd that he was wearing his late father, Lloyd Bridges', cufflinks in celebration.

Bridges becomes the latest in a long line of stars to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, given out annually to indviduals who have made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment. Last year, the award had gone to Oprah Winfrey.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever