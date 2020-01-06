Golden Globes 2020: Parasite makes history, wins Best Foreign-Language Film

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The South Korean thriller Parasite took the coveted Golden Globe home by winning the award for the best foreign-language film. Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' has been making the right noise among moviegoers. Their predictions don't seem to have gone wrong after all.

Bong, who used a translator to deliver his acceptance speech said, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films. Just being nominated along with fellow, amazing international filmmakers was a huge honour," The Hollywood Reporter cited him as saying. "I think we use only one language: The cinema," the filmmaker added.

The other nominees in the category included Lulu Wang's 'The Farewell' (U.S.), Ladj Ly's 'Les Miserables' (France), Pedro Almodovar's 'Pain and Glory' (Spain) and Celine Sciamma's 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (France).

The South Korean drama 'Parasite' is about a family where all are unemployed. The family takes a peculiar interest in a wealthy and glamorous family in the neighbourhood for their livelihood and finally gets tangled in a series of misfortunes.

"This idea of a poor family infiltrating the lives of a rich one is where I first delved in. It was more like putting these characters together in a very controlled environment and then watching the chemical reactions unfold," Bong told The Hollywood Reporter.

The dark comedy had received great reviews and seems poised to become South Korea's first Oscar-nominated film.

