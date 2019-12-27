Golden Guest for PD Bolton Trophy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

All five runners in the feature race of the first evening card of the Mumbai season, the P D Bolton Trophy for class II horses, have some genuine claim on the winner's prize. Three of them--Augustus Caesar, Golden Guest and Sharareh--are fluent last-outing winners, and the remaining two--Excellent Gold & Silver Flames--are stepping down and up in class respectively.

Looking at the current form and fitness, I expect Golden Guest (David Egan up) to put in a winning performance.

First race at 5 pm.

Selections:

Wild Eagle Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1600m)

Retained Asset 1, Gold Magic 2, Saddle The Wind 3.

Conrad Pereira Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Revelator 1, Martini 2, Beemer 3.

Edgar DeSylva Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Sasakwa 1, Rainbow Trout 2, Cormorant 3.

P D Bolton Trophy (Class II; 1200m)

Golden Guest 1, Sharareh 2, Silver Flames 3.

Bangalore Turf Club Ltd Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Despacito 1, Memorable Memories 2, Monk 3.

Free Radical Plate (Class IV; 1000m)

Copper Queen 1, Warrior Clan 2, Chephirah 3.

Machiavellianism Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m)

Abraxas 1, Isinit 2, Maestro 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Sasakwa (3-3)

Upsets: Romanesque (1-1) & Forever Free (7-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates