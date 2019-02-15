Golden milestone! Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood today

bollywood

It's 50 glorious years but Amitabh Bachchan is keeping it low-key.

Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in the industry today. Big B had signed his first film, KA Abbas' Saat Hindustani on February 15, 1969. As of now, there's no word on a celebration or any media interaction. But he's sure to get nostalgic on social media and mark the milestone with netizens who he refers to as extended family.

Nevertheless, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a heart-warming note for his Paa. He wrote, "ICON! To me, he's so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol..... HERO! 50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I'm sure it was on the first day. Dearest Pa, today we celebrate you, your talent, your passion, your brilliance and your immense influence. Can't wait to see what you have in store for the next 50 years. The coolest thing he taught me today... As I went, in the morning to wish him for completing 50 years of being an actor and to tell him that I was leaving for work- I asked him where he was all ready to go to? He said..... To work!"

In the photo, Abhishek can be seen in a quirky grey sweatshirt which has Big B's image and the word "icon" printed on it.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood started his journey 50 years ago on this day with his first film KA Abbas' 'Saat Hindustani'. He went on to deliver some phenomenal performances in films including Zanjeer, Satte Pe Satta, Don, Deewar, Suhaag, Anand, Sholay, Paa and Black among many more.

On the work front, Big B will be next seen in Badla, alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to release on March 8, 2019. He is also working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

