'Golden Temple' doormats and rugs being sold on Amazon

Some of the items had been removed from the website on Wednesday, but the Golden Temple toilet accessories remained available

Several pages had been removed from the Amazon portal. Pic/AFP

Online retail giant Amazon has been slammed by several Sikh bodies for reportedly selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories bearing the image of the highly-revered Golden Temple and was asked to immediately remove the "disrespectful products" that hurt the sentiments of the community worldwide.

"The Golden Temple is not a doormat," it tweeted, adding that in the hours since, through community outreach, several pages had been removed from the Amazon portal. Some of the items had been removed from the website on Wednesday, but the Golden Temple toilet accessories remained available.

