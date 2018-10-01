Golf: Europe hold off US fightback to recapture Ryder Cup

other-sports

It turned out to be the most lopsided European triumph since an 18.5-9.5 victory at Ireland's K Club in 2006

Europe's captain Thomas Bjorn lifts the Ryder Cup trophy after beating Team USA in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

Europe's finest golfers, sparked by a record-setting victory for Italy's Francesco Molinari, recaptured the Ryder Cup yesterday, denying a dramatic United States fightback to complete an emotional 17.5-10.5 upset victory. Reigning British Open champion Molinari defeated five-time major winner Phil Mickelson 4 and 2 as Europe took an insurmountable edge over the favoured Americans in the biennial team showdown at Le Golf National.

"It was amazing," Molinari said. "It's an incredible achievement. We did just an amazing job." In the process, Molinari – who had been winless in six prior Ryder Cup matches – became the first European and only the fourth player ever to go 5-for-5 in a Ryder Cup and did so just two months after hoisting the Claret Jug.

"It feels great but it's not about me," he said. "It was about time to have them but it's about the group not the individual. I couldn't even dream of a summer like this." Europe had seized a 10-6 edge in Saturday's foursomes and fourballs matches and got the points they needed to swipe the trophy after an early US surge. Every European player won at least once in the event.

"The attitude they had was unbelievable," Europe captain Thomas Bjorn said. "There was a moment when I thought this was going a little bit wrong but when we got our momentum going it went very quickly." It turned out to be the most lopsided European triumph since an 18.5-9.5 victory at Ireland's K Club in 2006.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever