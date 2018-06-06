Golf: India's Shubhankar qualifies for US Open
The tournament will be held at the Shinnecock Hills. In the qualifiers, the Indian, 21, was tied fifth
Shubhankar Sharma
Shubhankar Sharma's magnificent year continued as the Indian grabbed a spot in next week's US Open Golf Championships with a solid display of 69-68 in the qualifiers here.
The tournament will be held at the Shinnecock Hills. In the qualifiers, the Indian, 21, was tied fifth. Two other Indians - Shiv Kapur - playing the qualifier at Walton Heath, Surrey - Arjun Atwal - playing in Tennessee - failed to earn a spot.
A thrilled Sharma said, "It was a great day for me. It was a long one with 36 holes but I am glad I played the Brookside in the morning as it is tougher with smaller greens. I grinded it out for a 69." Sharma has already played the Masters this year on a special invite.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Harbhajan Singh gets candid about cricket and his personal life