Golf: India's Shubhankar qualifies for US Open

Shubhankar Sharma's magnificent year continued as the Indian grabbed a spot in next week's US Open Golf Championships with a solid display of 69-68 in the qualifiers here.

The tournament will be held at the Shinnecock Hills. In the qualifiers, the Indian, 21, was tied fifth. Two other Indians - Shiv Kapur - playing the qualifier at Walton Heath, Surrey - Arjun Atwal - playing in Tennessee - failed to earn a spot.

A thrilled Sharma said, "It was a great day for me. It was a long one with 36 holes but I am glad I played the Brookside in the morning as it is tougher with smaller greens. I grinded it out for a 69." Sharma has already played the Masters this year on a special invite.

