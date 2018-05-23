Golf: Shubhankar Sharma joins Anirban Lahiri on PGA Tour

Lahiri, who finished tied-26th on Sunday to equal his best finish in 2018, has fallen outside Top-100 of World Rankings after being in it for over 200 weeks



Anirban Lahiri

Buoyed by a good finish in Dallas, Anirban Lahiri will have fellow Indian Shubhankar Sharma for company on the PGA Tour this week. Lahiri, who finished tied-26th on Sunday to equal his best finish in 2018, has fallen outside Top-100 of World Rankings after being in it for over 200 weeks.

Sharma is currently the highest ranked Indian at 74. Some of the big names in the field this week include Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Jimmy Walker and Jason Dufner among others.

