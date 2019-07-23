Golfer Brooks's girlfriend Jena takes dig at their relationship critics

other-sports

Their relationship came under scrutiny when Brooks, 29, refused to kiss Jena, 28, during the PGA Championship in May

Brooks Koepka and girlfriend Jena Sims

American actress Jena Sims, girlfriend of US golfer Brooks Koepka took a dig at those who have been questioning the seriousness of her relationship status with the golfer.

The couple have been together since 2015 and Jena took to Instagram to dismiss notions of any tension in their relationship. "When the beach is rocky but your relationship ain't," Sims captioned a picture (top) of herself standing on a rocky beach.

The four-time majors winner, Brooks become the first golfer to hold back-to-back titles in two majors after defending his PGA Championships crown in May.

Brooks Koepka is an American professional golfer on the PGA Tour. In May 19, 2019 the golfer became World Number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the 2018 CJ Cup.

Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2018. He successfully defended the PGA Championship in 2019, becoming the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously. He started his career on the European Challenge Tour and eventually the European Tour.

Brooks Koepka played college golf at Florida State University.

