Search

Golfer Dustin Johnson admits issues with fiancee Paulina Gretzky

Sep 13, 2018, 09:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Paulina recently deleted all pictures she had with him on Instagram, indicating that they could be heading for a split

Golfer Dustin Johnson admits issues with fiancee Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson and Yassie Safai

America's World No. 2 golfer Dustin Johnson has broken his silence about rumours of a break-up with fiancee Paulina Gretzky, daughter of ice hockey great Wayne. Paulina recently deleted all pictures she had with him on Instagram, indicating that they could be heading for a split.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Johnson's proximity with socialite Yassie Safai was the reason for his relationship woes. On Tuesday, Safai denied reports of a relationship with the golfer.

Yesterday, Johnson tweeted: "Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sports news

Ishant Sharma's romantic love story

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK