Golfer Dustin Johnson admits issues with fiancee Paulina Gretzky

Paulina recently deleted all pictures she had with him on Instagram, indicating that they could be heading for a split

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson and Yassie Safai

America's World No. 2 golfer Dustin Johnson has broken his silence about rumours of a break-up with fiancee Paulina Gretzky, daughter of ice hockey great Wayne. Paulina recently deleted all pictures she had with him on Instagram, indicating that they could be heading for a split.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Johnson's proximity with socialite Yassie Safai was the reason for his relationship woes. On Tuesday, Safai denied reports of a relationship with the golfer.

Yesterday, Johnson tweeted: "Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support."

