Golfer Dustin Johnson's fiancee Paulina to marry him in 2019?

other-sports

American golfer Johnson's fiancee Gretzky plans to walk down the aisle next year

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky

American golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky got engaged in 2013 after dating for just seven months, and now they plan to get married in 2019, reported HollywoodLife.com.

"Paulina and Dustin have been engaged for five years so naturally they get a lot of people asking them when the wedding is, especially now that his brother just got married. So far they still haven't set a date, but Paulina's saying it will happen in 2019. Having a wedding has not been a huge priority for them because they already feel very married. And it's no secret that they did go through a rocky period earlier this year so their focus has been on rebuilding their relationship. not wedding planning," a source close Paulina told the entertainment website.

The couple faced a rough patch in their relationship this September when Paulina, who has two sons—Tatum, three and River Jones, one, with Johnson, deleted all pictures of Johnson from her Instagram account after reports of his proximity to socialite Yassie Safai emerged. Paulina forgave him and two weeks later she came to support him in Paris when the golfer helped his team beat Europe for the Ryder Cup.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates