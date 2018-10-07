Golfer Justin Rose to play with pop star Niall Horan for charity

other-sports

A day before the Pro-Am, Rose will be joined by Matt Wallace, Paul Dunne and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston and two other players for a night of action-packed golf at the Hero Challenge to be staged at the iconic Canary Wharf on October 9

Niall Horan and Justin Rose

World No. 2 Justin Rose will play with Irish pop star Niall Horan at the Pro-Am at the British Masters for his selected cause Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens on October 10. Rose, the tournament host, was thrilled to welcome Horan on board for the Sky Sports British Masters, with the Irishman also set to play in the Hero Pro-Am at Walton Heath.

"I'm delighted to again be working with Niall to raise money for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens, a cause which is very close to my heart," the 2016 Olympic golf gold medallist said.

