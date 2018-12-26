Golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested for alleged poaching charges at Tiger Reserve

Dec 26, 2018, 14:25 IST | PTI

Jyoti Randhawa with Uttar Pradesh police. Pic credit/ Twitter League of India

Ace golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested Wednesday on charges of poaching in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve protected area in Uttar Pradesh, an official said. A firearm was seized from Randhawa, whose full name is Jyotinder Singh Randhawa, field officer Ramesh Pandey said.

A vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number and other equipment were also recovered from him. Another person, identified as Mahesh Virajdar, was arrested with Randhawa near Motipur range of Katarniaghat, Pandey said.

Interrogation and further legal action against Randhawa are being initiated by the Katarniaghat DFO, he said. Randhawa was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009.

Twitter went abuzz with reactions pouring in from people across different walks of life. Hashtag Jyoti Randhawa soon started to trend and people started sharing their mixed views about the same. Here's how netizens and Twitterati reacted to the ace golfer being arrested for poaching case.

