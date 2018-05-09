Golfer Lahiri aims to overcome TPC Sawgrass obstacle

Indian star golfer Anirban Lahiri is ready to slay his demons at TPC Sawgrass and become third time lucky at The Player Championship starting on Thursday



Anirban Lahiri

Indian star golfer Anirban Lahiri is ready to slay his demons at TPC Sawgrass and become third time lucky at The Player Championship starting on Thursday. The 30-year-old is hell-bent on contending in the PGA Tour's flagship tournament after missing the halfway cut here twice, including last year where he made a calamitous 10 on the par-4 18th hole after finding the water three times.

A stellar line-up of stars, which includes world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, current PGA Tour leader Justin Thomas, last week's champion Jason Day, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Si Woo Kim, will come together for the $11 million showpiece which will also feature 50 of the top-50 golfers in the world. "I'm definitely looking forward to this week. I think I've got some demons to exorcise. I played pretty well last year except for (that) 18th hole and it'll be nice to get back out there and exact some revenge," Lahiri was quoted as saying by an Asian Tour release on Tuesday.

"I feel I can play good on this golf course. It's also good I've already played here a few times, I know what to do, know what the conditions are and know where the misses should be. It's a week where I feel well prepared for." After starting the 2017-18 PGA Tour season strongly with two early top-10s in Malaysia and South Korea, Lahiri's form has been patchy over the past four months which he attributed to his inability to score as reflected by his low 161st ranking in the Strokes Gained: Total statistic. He knows a strong week here can help him turn his season around.

"I feel a lot of departments are working but my scoring hasn't been as good as I would like it to be. That's where I'm going to be focusing on my work over the next two days here, in and around the greens and working on getting the speed right on the greens and making sure I'm comfortable with some of the shots that you get around here," said Lahiri, who has not broken par in four rounds at TPC Sawgrass. "This golf course, the field, everything out here and the way it's set up and the way it's run, the PGA TOUR does a fabulous job. It's a great privilege for the PGA TOUR members to be here. It's great we have that opportunity."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever